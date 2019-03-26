Qatari investors resist Deutsche Bank-Commerzbank deal: Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank (DB +0.5% ) is getting some pushback from Qatari shareholders on its potential plan to merge with Commerzbank AG (OTCPK:CRZBF), Bloomberg reports, citing four people familiar with the matter.

The investors are concerned the deal would reduce their stakes in Deutsche Bank if Germany's largest lender needs to sell shares to raise funds for the transaction. They're also negotiating on other concessions before they back the deal.

Meanwhile, private-equity firm Cerberus Capital, which owns stakes in both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, supports the merger, people familiar with that matter said. The German government also favors that option.

Qatari entities, which own more than 6% of Deutsche Bank, have seen the bank's shares fall by about two-thirds since Qatar started investing about five years ago.

Related ticker: OTCPK:CRZBY

