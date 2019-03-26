Wirecard mostly cleared by independent review

Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY) says some Singapore staff may face criminal liability because transactions between Wirecard entities were entered into by a person without apparent authority.

The news follows an independent review by Rajah & Tann Singapore, which the company says found no round-tripping, corruption, or criminal liability by the German headquarters. The probe by Singapore authorities is still ongoing.

The independent investigation didn't identify inaccuracies with a material impact on the financial reports.

Previously: Wirecard -11% on criminal investigations (Feb. 8)

Previously: Wirecard final fraud report coming soon - Bloomberg (March 8)

Post updated to include reference link.