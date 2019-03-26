Oil pops above $60 as focus returns to tight global supply

U.S. crude oil breaks above $60/bbl, as market participants regain focus on the tight supply situation and away from concerns about weaker demand from a potential economic slowdown; WTI +2.4% to $60.27/bbl, Brent +1.4% at $68.14/bbl.

“Lower OPEC+ production due to improving compliance and renewed power outages in Venezuela likely triggering further disruptions are supporting oil prices,” says UBS commodities analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

“As long as OPEC’s output remains depressed and global oil demand and oil demand growth stay around the current level, money managers will likely keep investing in oil, thus supporting the price,” says Tamas Varga of PVM Oil Associates.

Oil and gas stocks are posting strong early gains: XOM +1.3% , CVX +1.3% , BP +1.5% , RDS.A +1.5% , COP +2.5% , MRO +2.8% , CHK +4.7% , APA +2.7% , APC +4.1% , EOG +2.9% , DVN +3% , PXD +2.3% , HES +2.5% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX