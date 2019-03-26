More on Vectura Group FY results

Vectura Group (OTCPK:VEGPF) reports FY revenue growth of 8.4% Y/Y to £160.5M of which Inhaled was £131.1M (+15% Y/Y) & Other (non-inhaled) of £29.4M (-13.5% Y/Y).

Gross margin increased 27 bps to 61.6%; Adj. EBITDA increased 690 bps to 24.3%, which was driven by revenue growth, lower R&D costs and productivity improvements.

Total R&D spend has reduced by 8% Y/Y to £55.5M.

Operating loss has increased by 9.6% Y/Y to £105.4M.

Strong cash generation from operations, up 30.5% Y/Y to £35.1M.

The company continues to maintain strong liquidity with cash and equivalents of £108.2M, an increase of £4.5M Y/Y.

Also, the previously announced £15M share buyback programme completed in February 2018 with FY cash outflows of £13.8M.

