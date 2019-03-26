Vale rises as BTG, Santander reiterate Buy after Q4 production report

Vale (VALE +1.6% ) pops higher in early trade after reporting Q4 iron ore production rose a healthy 8% Y/Y to 101M tons.

Q4 data came in within the company's guidance and the share of its premium products continued to rise, Santander analyst Gustavo Allevato says, maintaining a Buy rating on the stock and adding that lower iron ore supply from Vale should continue to support prices in the short term.

Vale presented an "eventful" Q4 production report but with limited visibility of full-year iron ore output, BTG Pactual analysts Leonardo Correa and Gerard Roure say; the firm has a Buy rating on Vale due to valuation.