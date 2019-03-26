Bitmain pushes off Hong Kong IPO after application lapses

Bitmain, one of the world's largest makers of crypto-mining equipment, delays plans for an initial public offering in Hong Kong after the six-month deadline on its listing application expired.

Bitmain said in a blog post it would reapply to list "at an appropriate time in the future."

At the time of Bitmain's September 2018 application, analysts had expected the company to raise about $1B. Since then market volatility and declining crypto prices have tarnished the company's prospects.

With the delay in going public, the company says it's adjusted it personnel to focus on cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence chips.

Bitmain has named a new CEO, Haichao Wang, who has headed several departments in the company. Co-Founders Micree Zhan and Jihan Wu will continue as directors.

Previously: DPW Holdings sees crypto-mining spinoff by Q2-end (March 18)