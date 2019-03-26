New Jersey delays vote on legal weed

New Jersey lawmakers have canceled their planned vote on Monday, April 1, on legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults at least 21 years old.
Backers say they have yet to garner enough support in the state Senate for the measure.
The vote may be rescheduled for May.
Selected tickers: Cronos Group (CRON -5.5%), Canopy Growth (CGC -0.8%), Tilray (TLRY -0.8%), Aurora Cannabis (ACB -0.6%), Medical Marijuana (OTCPK:MJNA -2.5%), Cannabis Science (OTCPK:CBIS -0.5%), Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ +0.3%), Global X Fertilizer/Potash ETF (SOIL +0.1%), AdvisorShares Vice ETF (ACT +0.8%)
