Report: Carriage dispute over, Viacom and CBS reheat merger talk

With a carriage dispute with DirecTV safely settled, Viacom (VIA +3.6% , VIAB +5% ) is set to resume re-merger talks with CBS (CBS +2.7% ), the New York Post reports.

Viacom's channels (including MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon) are safely back on AT&T's platforms, and now CBS independent directors are clear to tell the rest of the board in the next couple of weeks that it's time to take another shot at the merger, according to the report.

Viacom would be asked to hand over a premium in a share swap because its shares have fallen further than CBS in the past 12 months.

The other holdover issue is who would be CEO of the combined company, though times have changed since former CBS Chairman/CEO Les Moonves was pulling weight in the merger talks.

Without him in the picture, it looks to settle on Viacom chief Bob Bakish or Moonves lieutenant (and CBS interim CEO) Joe Ianniello, with Bakish as an apparent front-runner.