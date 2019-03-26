More on Ferguson 1H results

Ferguson (OTCQX:WOSCF) reports 1H US organic growth of 9.7% Y/Y; in Blended Branches network organic revenue increases 8.4% for East, West is up 10.1% and Central region +9.2%

US Waterworks business organic revenue grows 7.8%, and other geographies residential markets weakens in Canada and remains flat in the UK markets

Ongoing revenue of $10.7B is +8.1% including organic growth of 6.5%.

Net debt stands at $1,885M, with net debt to LTM EBITDA ratio of 1.1x; liquidity position includes credit facilities of $3.9B and aims to operate with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of between 1x and 2x

Announces an interim dividend of 63.1 cents, +10% Y/Y

The company revises its outlook and estimates organic revenue growth to be between 3-5%; expects trading profit for the full year to be towards the lower end of the range of analysts’ expectations

