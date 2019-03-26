SAExploration down 6% post Q4 results

SAExploration (SAEX -6.5% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 428.6% Y/Y to $25.6M, the increase was due to an increase in the number of projects in North America.

Revenue by region: North America $21.47M (+91.8% Y/Y); South America $232k (+9.3% Y/Y); and Asia Pacific $3.89M.

Q4 Adj. gross margin recovered to 5.2% from -16.8% a year ago.

Q4 operating loss was $15.05M, compared to $10.24M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA was negative $8.04M, compared to negative $6.82M a year ago.

Company said both adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA in Q4 were negatively impacted by less favorable pricing when taking into account the fixed costs involved in SAE’s projects.

SG&A expenses were $12.93M up by 92.6% Y/Y.

Contracted backlog of $184.9M, as of December 31, 2018, does not include $60M of new projects, and $570.7M of bids outstanding.

Company had cash and cash equivalents of $7.2M, as of December 31, 2018.

