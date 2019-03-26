TransAlta activists to nominate five for board

A group of activist investors led by Mangrove Partners and Cove Key Bluescape Holdings says it plans to nominate five candidates for election to TransAlta's (TAC +1.1% ) board.

The investors, who collectively hold more than 10% of TAC shares, have not yet fully evaluated Brookfield Renewable's (BEP +0.4% ) planned $750M investment in TAC but believe better offers may be available, Bloomberg reports, adding that the group has not decided whether to launch a proxy fight.

Under the terms of the Brookfield investment, TAC would have the right to reject the deal if more than two directors were elected outside of the company’s slate, and the activist group believes electing their directors would preserve their right to pursue a superior transaction.