Silicom +3.6% on cloud player supply agreement

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) announces it was selected by a "leading cloud player" to supply an FPGA-based smart NIC that will become a part of the client's virtualized cloud.

Silicom engineers helped the client integrate its IP into the FPGA and tested and verified the solution. The client has now moved towards limited deployment to test the card's suitability for a network-wide deployment.

SILC already received nearly $1M in orders for the limited deployment. Network-wide deployment would, in the "best-case scenario," exceed $10M per year.