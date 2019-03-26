Citi: Roku won't see much upside from new Apple TV service

Roku's CEO, Anthony Wood, was in Apple's staging area at yesterday's big Apple TV announcement event, but after a launch short on details, Citi says Roku won't see much upside.

ROKU is down 2.4% ; shares rose 4.7% yesterday.

The company actually faces a "slight incremental negative," Citi's Mark May writes. "The inclusion of the Apple TV app on Roku devices alone will not drive meaningful incremental direct ad revenue," and because Apple's App allows access to service like Hulu and Amazon Prime, it could "cannibalize time spent on other apps on Roku where it is able to monetize ad inventory." (h/t Bloomberg)

Citi is Neutral on Roku with a price target of $53, implying 19% downside.