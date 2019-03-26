China scales back EV subsidies

The Chinese government says it will lower the highest subsidy for new energy vehicles by 50% as part of a plan scale back completely after 2020.

The Ministry of Finance lists the new subsidy for pure battery electric cars with a driving range of +250 miles to 25K yuan ($3.7K) per vehicle from 50K yuan. Local governments are also being asked to pull back on subsidies as the Ministry hopes local manufacturers ramp up innovation to keep competitive.