China scales back EV subsidies

The Chinese government says it will lower the highest subsidy for new energy vehicles by 50% as part of a plan scale back completely after 2020.
The Ministry of Finance lists the new subsidy for pure battery electric cars with a driving range of +250 miles to 25K yuan ($3.7K) per vehicle from 50K yuan. Local governments are also being asked to pull back on subsidies as the Ministry hopes local manufacturers ramp up innovation to keep competitive.
Even with the development widely anticipated, companies that could be impacted by the new subsidy policy include Nio (NIO -3.9%), Great Wall Motors (OTCPK:GWLLF, OTCPK:GWLLY), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF), Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYY), Kandi Technologies (KNDI -10.3%), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Tesla (TSLA +2.7%), Ford (F +2.2%) and Dongfeng Motor (OTCPK:DNFGY).
