Negative-yielding debt rises to a fifth of the global market

The proportion of bonds paying less than zero percent interest increases to one-fifth of the market, a 16-month high, Bloomberg reports, citing data it compiled.

After the Federal Reserve turned more dovish than expected, investors turned to safe havens, which led to lower Treasury yields and a yield curve inversion on Friday.

A Bloomberg index tracking outstanding negative-yielding debt pushed past $10T on Friday. On Monday, it crept up again and is hovering at the highest level since September 2017.

Negative-yielding debt accounts for more than 19% of the market value of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index, which tracks a range of global investment-grade debt from Treasuries to corporate and emerging-market issues.

