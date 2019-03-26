Upper Houston Channel reopened after spill; four refineries still affected

The U.S. Coast Guard reopened the upper Houston Ship Channel this morning following a chemical spill that had halted ship traffic for several days.

Ship traffic is limited through the area of last week's chemical spill at the Intercontinental Terminals storage facility at the rate of one per hour during daylight hours.

Four refineries are affected by the restrictions: Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) Deer Park, Lyondell Basell (NYSE:LYB) Houston, Valero (NYSE:VLO) Houston and Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Pasadena Refining System.

LYB cut production yesterday by 14% at its 263K bbl/day Houston refinery and Shell reduced output at the 275K bbl/day Deer Park refinery by any unknown amount.

Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) 560K bbl/day Baytown refinery was not affected by the traffic limitations, and Texas City refineries also were not affected by the spill.