Gannett files proxy statement amid control fight with MNG

Gannett (GCI +1.6% ) has filed a definitive proxy statement as it faces a hostile pursuit from MNG/Digital First.

It's urging a vote for eight independent director nominees, vs. a slate being presented by MNG and its majority owner, Alden Global Capital.

MNG is looking to take control "through a problematic, two-pronged approach" of demanding a sale and then presenting a rival slate, Gannett says.

"Your board believes that MNG’s nominees would not bring any additive skills or experience to the Gannett board," the company says. "Additionally, your board is cognizant of Alden’s history of engaging in transactions that have destroyed value while lining the pockets of Alden and its affiliates, including, at MNG, stripping newspapers of certain assets while paying Alden generous management fees."

Gannett also says all six of MNG's candidates exhibit "obvious and significant" conflicts of interest.

The company's annual meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. ET on May 16.