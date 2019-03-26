Oil and gas regulations bill advances in Colorado legislature

The bill that would overhaul how Colorado regulates its oil and gas industry continues to advance, winning approval yesterday from the second of three committees considering it in the state House.

Colorado's House Finance Committee approved Senate Bill 19-181 last night on a party line vote, which now moves on to the House Appropriations Committee.

The bill would change the mission and makeup of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and place additional regulations on oil and gas development in the state.