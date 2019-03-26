Allison Transmission announces $500M senior notes offering

Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN -0.2% ) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Allison Transmission commenced an offering of $500M in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029.

The Company previously announced that the Issuer is seeking to enter into a new term loan facility in the amount of $648M and a new revolving credit facility in the amount of $600M.

The net proceeds will be used to repay all outstanding borrowings under the Issuer’s existing senior secured credit facilities and to pay related transaction fees and expenses.