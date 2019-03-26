Wells Fargo stays positive on cruise line stocks

Wells Fargo remains "constructive" on the cruise line industry, despite the soft profit guidance issued earlier today by Carnival (CCL -8.1% ).

Analyst Tim Conder thinks Carnival's weakness is tied to the unfavorable fuel/FX impact on its bottom line and concerns over pricing with the Costa brand.

Conder sees no read through for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -1% ) and Royal Caribbean (RCL -0.4% ). "We believe RCL & NCLH continue to relatively outperform," he writes. All three cruise line stocks are still rated at Outperform by Wells Fargo.

Previously: Carnival beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (March 26)

Previously: Carnival -7% after guidance disappoints (March 26)