Can-Fite's namodenoson flunks mid-stage liver cancer study; shares down 26%

Thinly traded nano cap Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF -25.6% ) slumps on more than triple normal volume after it reported unsuccessful results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating namodenoson in patients with advanced liver cancer.

The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). Specifically, median OS in the treatment group was 4.1 months compared to 4.3 months for placebo.

A treatment effect was observed in a subgroup of patients with a stage of advanced liver cancer categorized as CPB7 who had failed to adequately respond to initial treatment with Bayer's Nexavar (sorafenib). Median OS in this group was 6.8 months versus 4.3 months for placebo.

The company remains undeterred by the mixed results, saying the data "strongly support" advancement into Phase 3 development.