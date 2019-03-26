Viacom affirms guidance for domestic affiliate revenue growth

With its high-stakes stand-off with AT&T settled, Viacom (VIA +5.5% , VIAB +9.2% ) has reaffirmed guidance for full-year domestic affiliate revenue growth.

The company noted its reaffirmed guidance in a Reg FD disclosure.

The dispute with AT&T, which headed into weekend negotiations before being settled, put $1B in carriage fees at risk.

On its earnings call in early February, the company said it continued to expect "low single digit" growth in full-year domestic affiliate revenues.

