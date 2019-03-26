Orion Group -5% on Q4 earnings miss

Orion Group (ORN -5.3% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 38.8% Y/Y to $99.2M, reflecting continued negative weather patterns in Texas, and adjustments of estimates on certain projects.

Segment revenues: Marine $36.9M (-58% Y/Y); and Concrete $62.3M (-15.9% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross loss was $20.9M, and gross margin was -21%, compared to 17.1% a year ago.

Q4 Operating loss was $104.8M compared to income of $10.8M Q4 2017, loss reflects the contract adjustments of $22.8M, the goodwill impairment charge of $69.5M, and the $4.3M non-cash charge for reserves on disputed accounts receivables.

Q4 Adj. EBITDA decreased by 86.2% Y/Y to $2.48M; and margin declined by 855 bps to 2.5%.

Segment Adj. EBITDA margins: Marine 15.3% down by 210 bps ; and Concrete -5.1% compared to 3.5% a year ago.

SG&A expenses were $15.21M a decrease of 10.5% Y/Y.

Backlog of work under contract as of December 31, 2018 was $441M (+22.2% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $21.93M, compared to $34.13M a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents at end of year was at $8.68M.

Previously: Orion Group misses by $0.14, misses on revenue (March 26)

Previously: Orion Group appoints interim COO (March 26)