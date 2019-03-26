BP pledges $100M to new emissions reduction fund

BP (BP +0.9% ) commits $100M to fund new emissions reduction projects within its oil and gas production businesses in a bid to help combat climate change while meshing with the company's emission reduction goals.

BP says the new fund will be in addition to the $500M it already invests in low carbon activities each year, including renewable energy projects.

Last year, BP pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions even as it increases its global oil and gas production, promising to at least hold its emissions levels at or below its 2015 levels.