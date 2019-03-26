Amazon plans Indian mall kiosk push - ET

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to roll out more than 100 mall kiosks in malls across India by the end of the year, according to The Economic Times.

The kiosks will sell Amazon devices like the Echo line, Kindle, and Fire TV.

The brick-and-mortar push follows India's ban on foreign e-commerce companies selling products on their platform in which they have an equity interest.

Earlier this month, the WSJ reported that Amazon would close all 87 of its U.S.-based pop-up kiosks by the end of April.