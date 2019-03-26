Health insurers/managed care players in the red on DOJ brief on ACA

Health insurers are under pressure in response to a brief from the U.S. Department of Justice siding with a December 2018 ruling by a Texas district court that the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, is unconstitutional and should be struck down.
Considering the Democratic majority in the House, however, a significant change to the ACA seems remote.
Selected tickers: Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ -1.1%), WellCare Health Plans (WCG -2.5%), UnitedHealth Group (UNH -0.5%), Triple-S Management (GTS -2.2%), Molina Healthcare (MOH -6.5%), Humana (HUM -1.8%), Civitas Solutions (CIVI), Cigna (CI -1.2%), Centene (CNC -2.7%), Anthem (ANTM -1.6%)
