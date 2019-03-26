Plus Products reports preliminary 2018 unaudited revenues of $8.4M

Plus Products (OTCQB:PLPRF +4.4% ) provides its unaudited revenue estimate for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2018 of $8.4M, which represents substantial growth of 684% Y/Y.

Revenue estimates for the Q4 2018 was $3.4M, representing an ~(+32% Q/Q) and (+776% Y/Y).

Preliminary unaudited operating expenses in Q4 2018 rose 67% Q/Q due to professional fees related to the initial public offering, costs incurred on market research and future brand development, and increased wages.

According to BDS Analytics, the company’s retail sales in Q4 were $10.53M, an increase of 39.6% Q/Q.

The Company’s unaudited cash balance climbed to $22.9M at the end of 2018, up from $0.3M Y/Y.