Hemisphere energy doubles PDP reserve value to $68M

During 2018 Hemisphere (OTCPK:HMENF +27.8% ) incurs capital expenditures of ~$15.5M, which included capital to drill 11 producing wells, three injector wells, and expand batteries in the Atlee Buffalo area. This resulted in over 100% of Hemisphere's 2017 Proved plus Probable reserve volumes convert into 2018 Proved volumes

2P Reserves volumes increases by 48% to 10.6 MMboe (98% oil), and NPV discounted at 10% is +71% to ~$198M

1P reserve volumes is +55% to 7.6 Mboe (98% oil), with NPV10 BT +78% to $142.4M