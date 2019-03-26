Google launching Local Experiments Project - Axios

Axios reports that Google (GOOG -0.1% )(GOOGL -0.2% ) is launching the Local Experiments Project that will back selected local news partners.

Google won't have any editorial control over the sites the partners will build.

The first effort is with McClatchy for three new, digital-only local news publications spanning multiple platforms. McClatchy will choose three cities with less than half a million people for the site launches and will have sole editorial control. Google will pitch in with financial investments.

Last year, the tech giant announced the Google News Initiative and its pledge to invest $300M in the digital transformation of news over the next three years.