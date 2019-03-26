New Dow initiated with Outperform rating at Bernstein

Coverage of the new Dow begins at Bernstein with an Outperform rating and $74 price target, expecting investors to react positively to the stock which will be spun off from DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) on April 1.

Bernstein believes Dow shares will trade lower immediately following the spin based on the precedent of other spinouts but expects the stock to recover over the next 12 months as tightening ethylene markets yield an upcycle in 2020 that will drive U.S. integrated ethane margins to ~$1,200/mt.

Combined with resilient fundamentals, Bernstein forecasts the ethylene upcycle will drive Dow EBITDA to $14.5B in 2020 from $9.1B in 2018.