BOS announces a strategic agreement with RFKeeper Ltd.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC -1.1% ) announced that its RFID and Mobile Division has signed a representative agreement with RFKeeper Ltd.

Yuval Viner, BOS' Co-CEO, stated: "BOS provides inventory counting and tracking services using a proprietary software and a skilled workforce, to more than 2,000 retail stores in Israel. We anticipate that retailers will increasingly transform into the Smart Store model, of automatic management and tracking of items’ movement in and out of the store’s inventory space. RFKeeper’s innovative RFID platform has demonstrated its success through installations around the world. We look forward to being the representative for the sale and integration of the RFKeeper platform in Israel."