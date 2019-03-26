Homebuilders slide after housing starts disappoint

Homebuilders stocks slip after February housing starts fell more than expected and consumer confidence slipped in March.

Meanwhile, the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index rose less than expected in January, while the FHFA housing price index for the same month exceeded consensus.

BlackRock's iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSE:ITB) falls 0.8% in midday trading.

Hovnanian (HOV -2.2% ), usually pretty volatile, declines the most, followed by D.R. Horton (DHI -2% ), Taylor Morrison Homes (TMHC -1.1% ), NVR (NVR -1.2% ), and Toll Brothers (TOL -0.9% ).

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, HOMZ