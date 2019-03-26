Trump reaches across the aisle on drug prices

President Trump wants to work with Democrats on reducing U.S. drug prices, one of two areas (infrastructure funding) that his administration is seeking cooperation on. He has stated on numerous occasions that reining in drug prices is a top priority.

Drug makers appear to moving quickly to raise prices before any government action. According to Reuters, about 30 companies have taken steps to end their self-declared moratorium on increases this year.

Executives from five pharmacy benefit managers will appear before the Senate Finance Committee on April 3 to answer questions about their roles in drug prices. Pharmaceutical executives appeared before the committee a month ago.