Refiners invest $1B to meet cleaner marine fuel regulations, BP exec says

Refiners around the world have invested ~$1B so far to produce low-sulfur marine fuel to meet new regulations coming into force in 2020, says BP’s global head of marine fuels, Eddie Gauci.

“There’s certainly strong supply of compliant fuel oil, particularly in hub locations [like] Rotterdam, Singapore and Fujairah,” Gauci tells the Fujairah Bunkering and Fuel Oil Forum in the UAE, and “There’s been a huge amount of investment in refineries since 2015 and [it] will continue beyond 2020.”

“We will see some floating storage of high sulfur or low sulfur for a period of time until the land-based infrastructure establishes some kind of equilibrium that’s in tune with what grades of fuel are called for in particular locations,” Gauci says.