U.S. stocks retreat from session highs

The major U.S. stock averages slip from session highs in midday trading as strength in energy (+1.5%) and health-care (+1.1%) sectors are tempered by a less robust rise in materials (+0.1%) and real estate (+0.3%).
The S&P, up 0.6%, had gained 1.1% in morning trading; Nasdaq's 0.7% advance eases from a 1.3% increase; the Dow, up 0.5%, compares with +1.1% earlier.
Crude oil gains 1.9% to $59.95 per barrel and gold falls 0.7% to $1,313.50 per ounce.
With stocks on the rise, the 10-year Treasury price falls, lifting yield almost 4 basis points to 2.435%.
Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.72.
Now read: Stocks revive from session lows »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox