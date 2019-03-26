U.S. stocks retreat from session highs

The major U.S. stock averages slip from session highs in midday trading as strength in energy ( +1.5% ) and health-care ( +1.1% ) sectors are tempered by a less robust rise in materials ( +0.1% ) and real estate ( +0.3% ).

The S&P, up 0.6% , had gained 1.1% in morning trading; Nasdaq's 0.7% advance eases from a 1.3% increase; the Dow, up 0.5% , compares with +1.1% earlier.

Crude oil gains 1.9% to $59.95 per barrel and gold falls 0.7% to $1,313.50 per ounce.

With stocks on the rise, the 10-year Treasury price falls, lifting yield almost 4 basis points to 2.435%.