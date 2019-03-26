Predictive Technology Group completes acquisition of Taueret Laboratories

Predictive Technology Group (OTCPK:PRED +7.9% ) announces it has completed the acquisition of Taueret Laboratories for $9.75M, with $1.2M paid at closing in the form of the Company’s restricted common stock and $8.55M to be paid on or before December 31, 2020.

Taueret Laboratories will join Predictive Technology Group’s newest subsidiary Predictive Laboratories.

“We expect this newly acquired laboratory to accelerate the commercialization of our current tests and provide additional capacity as our tests gain momentum.” said Bradley C. Robinson, CEO of Predictive Technology Group.