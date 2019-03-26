Purdue Pharma settles opioid case in OK for $270M

Privately held Purdue Pharma LP has agreed to pay the state of Oklahoma $270M to settle litigation from the AG's office over its role in the opioid crisis there.

Oklahoma is one of 37 U.S. states suing the Oxycontin maker over its alleged aggressive marketing of the highly addictive pain killer. The company is also facing more than 1,600 lawsuits related to its promotion of opioids.

University of Georgia law professor Elizabeth Burch says, “It’s got to set off a feeding frenzy since there's blood in the water now."

A bankruptcy filing by the company appears to be a near-certainty considering the size of the Oklahoma payment which sets a benchmark for future settlements.