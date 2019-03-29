Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of March 31 - April 6 for healthcare investors.

MONDAY (4/1): FDA action date for Evoke Pharma's (NASDAQ:EVOK) Gimoti for diabetic gastroparesis in women.

TUESDAY (4/2): FDA action date for ADMA Biologics' (NASDAQ:ADMA) RI-002 for primary immune deficiency disease.

American Burn Association Annual Meeting, Las Vegas (4 days). PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE): Two abstracts on SkinTE; symposium featuring SkinTE patient.

Influenza Vaccines for the World Conference, Edinburgh, Scotland (3 days). BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV): Overview of Phase 3 study of M-001.

WEDNESDAY (4/3): Senate Finance Committee hearing with pharmacy benefit manager executives on their role in drug price escalation. Cigna (NYSE:CI); CVS Health (NYSE:CVS); Humana (NYSE:HUM); UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation Annual Meeting, Orlando (4 days). Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA): Phase 2 data on IV-AAT for the prevention of lung transplant rejection.

American Pain Society Scientific Meeting, Milwaukee (4 days). Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX): Phase 2 data on NYX-2925 for diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

THURSDAY (4/4): ResMed (NYSE:RMD): Investor event.