FAA head to say oversight needs to 'evolve' after Boeing crashes - Reuters

Acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell will tell a Senate Commerce subcommittee tomorrow that Boeing's (BA -0.3% ) 737 MAX jets will return to service "only when the FAA’s analysis of the facts and technical data indicate that it is appropriate," Reuters reports.

Elwell's testimony reportedly says Boeing first submitted its proposed anti-stall software upgrade to the FAA for certification this Jan. 21 and that the FAA has tested "this enhancement to the 737 MAX flight control system in both the simulator and the aircraft."

"As the aerospace system and its components become increasingly more complex, we know that our oversight approach needs to evolve to ensure that the FAA remains the global leader in achieving aviation safety," Elwell’s testimony will say, according to the report.

Separately, flight simulations that attempted to recreate the problems that caused a Lion Air plane to crash in Indonesia last fall found that pilots had less than 40 seconds to override an automated system, the New York Times reports.

The automated system, known as MCAS, is the focus for investigators seeking to determine what happened to the Lion Air plane and the Ethiopian Airlines crash of the same Boeing model earlier this month.