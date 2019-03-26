Mastercard sees banks following Apple with numberless cards

Mastercard (MA +0.9% ) sees banks following Apple's lead in getting rid of the number on credit cards to increase security if a customer loses the card, Bloomberg reports.

On Monday, Apple partnered with Goldman Sachs to unveil the Mastercard-branded Apple Card.

Banks issuing credit cards may decide to go with more secure limited-use numbers, says Craig Vosburg, president of North America for Mastercard.

Security, and Apple's reputation for protecting customers' privacy, may be a big advantage for the Apple Card, CNBC reports.

"Money is just a form of data, and Apple has been great at managing access to data," Ryan Gilbert, general partner at Prospect Ventures, told CNBC.

Instead of a number on the physical card, the Apple Card uses a on-time use authentication code that's protected by either fingerprint or facial recognition via the iPhone.

