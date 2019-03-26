Concerns over U.S. economic slowdown are overblown: TrimTabs

Though the Fed's ultra-dovish tone and a partial yield curve inversion led to concerns about the U.S. economy's strength, macroeconomic indicators are improving, according to TrimTabs Investment Research.

Its macroeconomic index rose to a two-month high last week and is only 0.1% below its record high in September 2018.

One example of the improvement is real wage and salary growth of 5.0% Y/Y in the past four weeks vs. 2.7% Y/Y gains in February--a gain that's too strong for seasonal factors alone, according to the research firm.