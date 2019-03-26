Bed Bath & Beyond responds to activist group

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +21.2% ) responds to the slate of 16 candidates nominated to the board by activist investors Legion Partners Asset Management, Macellum and Anoca Advisors.

The company says it regularly engages with shareholders and welcomes constructive input focused on enhancing value. Bed Bath & Beyond also points to the comprehensive transformation it says is already in place to evolve the foundational structure of the business, drive shareholder value and best position it for long-term success.

In a release from the activist investor group, Bed Bath Beyond is described as having failed retail execution and strategy. The shareholder group believes BBBY has the potential to earn more than $5 in EPS annually over the next few years and is looking forward to sharing a detailed plan developed with its nominees over the coming weeks and months.

Source: Press Release

