WisdomTree ETFs declares quarterly distributions

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) - $0.195.
WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) - $0.075.
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) - $0.310.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) - $0.065.
WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) - $0.350.
WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) - $0.090.
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) - $0.295.
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) - $0.330.
WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) - $0.235.
Payable Mar. 29; for shareholders of record Mar. 27; ex-div Mar. 26.
