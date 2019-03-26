Dividend News

WisdomTree ETFs declares quarterly distributions

|About: WisdomTree Internationa... (DLS)|By:, SA News Editor

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) - $0.195.

WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) - $0.075.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) - $0.310.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) - $0.065.

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) - $0.350.

WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) - $0.090.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) - $0.295.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) - $0.330.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) -  $0.235.

Payable Mar. 29; for shareholders of record Mar. 27; ex-div Mar. 26.

