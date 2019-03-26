U.S. trade court recommends iPhone ban

Update: Apple shares give up earlier gains and are now in the red 0.07% .

Update: A trade judge in one of two cases before the U.S. International Trade Commission found that one of the three patents under consideration was violated. The decision is subject to review by the full ITC commission.

An ITC decision on the other Apple-Qualcomm case is expected later today.

Qualcomm shares are up 1.7% to $57.59.

Original post: A U.S. trade court rules that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) infringed on a Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) patent and recommends an import ban on some iPhone models.

Headlines only right now and post will update with more information.