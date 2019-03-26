Lennar Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-31.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.1B (+37.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, len has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.