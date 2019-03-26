UniFirst Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $434.89M (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, unf has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.