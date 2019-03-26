Verint Systems Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (-3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $332.54M (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vrnt has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.