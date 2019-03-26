Levison tapped as head of WWE Studios

Among a few headlines coming out of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE), the company has named CBS and VH1 veteran Susan Levison head of its WWE Studios.

That is the company arm responsible for making scripted and nonscripted series, documentaries, animated content and even feature films. WWE Studios most recently teamed up with Dwayne Johnson on producing the film Fighting with My Family, and has produced films including The Call and The Marine franchise.

Meanwhile, this year's WrestleMania event (set for April 7) will feature a women's match as its main event for the first time, with Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch competing. Joan Jett is scheduled to perform at the event, set at MetLife Stadium.