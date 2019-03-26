McDermott wins Saudi contract for new oil services facility

McDermott (MDR +1% ) says it was awarded a substantial contract with Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction and installation of facilities in Saudi Arabia; MDR defines a "substantial" contract as between $500M-$750M.

MDR says the work includes six new offshore jackets, three associated topsides, a pipeline, two bridges, cables and brownfield works at existing offshore facilities.

MDR also says it won a sizeable contract award from Unipetrol for engineering, procurement and construction management services for its refinery in Litvinov, Czech Republic; the company defines a "sizeable" contract at $1M-$50M.