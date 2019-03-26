At Home Group Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $351.72M (+19.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, home has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.